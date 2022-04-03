Sunflower bloom time in Ukraine

When Ukraine’s khaki-clad President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the Australian parliament on Thursday and raised his fist in victory, I could not feel a bright yellow sunflower bloom in my heart.

When he told Australians that Russia had brought back “the worst pages of the 20th century” and “the evil that humanity thought they had long ago forgotten”, it reminded me of the feeling of Ukrainians that I am referring to in their I have met in the country. and around the world.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky receives a standing ovation after addressing a special meeting via videolink in the House of Representatives. Credit:Alex Ellinghausen

Thirty years ago I was sent on assignment to Ukraine. Ukraine’s departure was formalized less than a year after the 1991 referendum…