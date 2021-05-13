Sunflower Web Series Zee5, Cast, Real Name, Wiki, Release Date, Online

Sunflower Web Series is a ZEE5 Original Hindi Original drama Web Series.

Sunflower Web Series Story

Sunflower a ZEE5 Original romantic drama series,The plot is around the lives of multiple individuals

It will release through Zee5 where you can watch online and HD download,

Web Series Name

▪Sunflower Web Series (ZEE5) 2021

Type

▪Crime

▪Mystery

▪Suspense

Language

▪Hindi

Director

Ria Nalavade

Dayena erappa

Shonali nagrani

Radha Bhatt

Sunil Grover

Ashish Vidyarthi

Release Date – 11 June 2021 only ZEE5 .

Official Trailer

Review

Zee5 is known for its Movie And Web Series. zee5 has launched its new web series trailer. Which is named Sunflower.

If you are fond of watching Crime, web series then this web series will be very special for you. In this web series, you will get suspense scenes with suspense.

Which you will be happy to see. If we talk about acting, then Sunflower web series has the best acting among all actors.

This web series will be released Zee5 application on Office 11 June 2021. The Taylor of the web series has created a stir on YouTube and people are loving the trailer of this web series.

This movie, web series is going to be a web series for you. This web series will be full of Action scenes. By which your money will be recovered.

You all know that this new generation mostly likes to watch web series whether it is action thriller or romantic but people like it.

People like to watch it because it is shown on screen as a short film. It also does not waste people’s time and they enjoy a short film in a short period of time.

According to the news, now people are preferring to watch these short films more than films, but as we know people will not stop watching Bollywood movies, because those films include their favorite celebrities.