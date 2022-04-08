Sungjae Im leads in Masters after a day unlike any other

Sungjae Im became the first South Korean to lead any round at the Augusta National after his opening 67. Katie Goodell-Augusta Chronicle/USA Today

Augusta, Ga.—Thursday was a day “unlike any other” at Augusta National Golf Club. It was more or less effectively National Tiger Woods Day at the Masters tournament.

Mostly more, in fact.

You could say that Woods was trending, as golf’s greatest player and most on earth celebrity made a dramatic return to competitive golf after a serious car accident more than a year ago. Woods wasn’t the only player who teased it at The National on Thursday (as insiders say), it just seemed like it. All eyes were on him mercilessly, sobbing and drunk.

Even early Masters leader Cameron Smith wasn’t too busy sewing together…