Sungje Im leads to the Masters; Tiger Woods open under par

With the gallery after his every move at Augusta National Golf Club, Tiger Woods made his long-anticipated return to competitive golf and shot 1-under-par 71 in the first round of the Masters, while South Korea’s Sungjae Im topped But reached. Leaderboards with 5-under 67s.

visual: photosport

Im made an eagle and five birdies to counter two bogeys, beating the clubhouse leader, Cameron Smith of Australia, by one shot from the opening wave.

World No 1 Scotty Schaffler, 2020 Masters champion Dustin Johnson, 2016 champion Danny Willett of England and Joaquin Nieman of Chile finished third with a round of 3-under 69. Patrick Cantley, Jason Kokerak and Canada’s Corey Connors finished seventh after shooting. 2-under 70.

Woods’ 71 was good…