Sunil Gavaskar’s big claim, says – this team is a strong contender to win the IPL title – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Sunil Gavaskar's big claim, says – this team is a strong contender to win the IPL title

Sunil Gavaskar's big claim, says - this team is a strong contender to win the IPL title

Former Indian team captain Sunil Gavaskar has said that Mumbai Indians (MI) is a strong contender to win the Indian Premier League title this season too. Like every season, the team of Mumbai Indians is looking very strong this time too. There are many players in this team who play for the Indian team. In such a situation, Sunil Gavaskar believes that it will be difficult to defeat the Mumbai Indians. In the Mumbai Indians team, apart from Ishaan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Jaspreet Bumrah, there are many players who can turn the match on their own. Defending champions Mumbai have won the IPL title five times and this team includes many great Indian and international players.

Gavaskar said, “I think it is difficult to defeat Mumbai. We have seen that his players are in form. Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav have also batted excellently recently. Mumbai players recently took part in the limited-overs series against England, where it was seen that they are in good form. While in the bowling department, Mumbai has bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult of New Zealand, there is a batsman like Rohit Sharma in the team as a batsman. Apart from this, it is a matter of relief for Mumbai that its all-rounder player Hardik Pandya has returned to bowling.

Gavaskar said, “The way Hardik has made a comeback is important not only for Mumbai but also for Indian cricket. The final of the World Test Championship is to be held in June. However, it still has time. ” There is very little time left for the IPL to start. In such a situation, all the teams have started preparing.

