Sunil Mariyada Krishnaiah First Look

Sunil Maryada Krishnayya First Look
Sunil Mariyada Krishnaiah First Look

Comedian turned actor Sunil Currently working with director VN Aditya for a family entertainer. On the occasion of Sunil’s birthday, the makers revealed the title Mariyada Krishnayya and also unveiled the first look poster of Mariyada Krishnayya. On the first look poster of Maryada Krishnaiah, innocent Sunil looks terrified.

Sources close to the producers revealed that Sunil is playing the role of a thief in the film, jointly by TG Vishwa Prasad, Vivek Kuchibhotla, Archana Aggarwal and Kishore Garkipati under the banner of PG Media Factory, Abhishek Aggarwal Arts and A TV Original. Is being supported. The banner while it will have music by Sai Karthik.

Lakshmi Bhupal is providing dialogue. More details about the cast of the film and the crew of this upcoming film Maryada Krishnaiah will be out soon. Reports are coming that the upcoming film Maryada Krishnaiah is going to be a hilarious family entertainer.

Famous for his comedic roles, Sunil acted in more than 177 films in his career. Sunil has won three State Nandi Awards and two Filmfare Awards in the South. She played the lead role in Andala Ramudu, which released in 2006 and later starred in several films, including commercial successes. Maryada Ramanna, Taal Rangadu, and Tadakh.

