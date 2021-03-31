Sunkissed: Malaika Arora looks alluring in her latest sans makeup selfie – Times of India » todayssnews

Malaika Arora is a social media sensation who enjoys a fan following of over 12 million followers alone on Instagram. Whether it’s her workout videos or mushy pictures with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor or even pictures with BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan, anything related to the gorgeous diva goes viral in no time!

Today she took to her Instagram handle to share her ‘I woke up like this’ selfie where she is seen glowing while basking under the sun. Sans makeup, undoubtfully Malaika looks alluring as she posed intensely for the camera.

She further captioned it as, “sunkissed.”

Have a look:

Earlier, Malaika shared an impressive picture acing the backward bend yoga posture. Alongside she shared, “There is strange comfort in knowing that no matter what happens today, the Sun will rise again tomorrow.” “The struggles we endure today will be the ‘good old days’ we laugh about tomorrow.” “Life’s trials will test you, and shape you, but don’t let them change who you are. -Aaron Lauritsen. Keep pushing yourself beyond boundaries! Strive for excellence! Learn, un learn and re learn!”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika was last seen in a dance reality show as a judge with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur. She even made a guest appearance on web series starring Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan, and Neelam Kothari.