SunLive – Cyclone Philly: MetService red alert issued

MetService has updated the severe weather watches and warnings for Cyclone Philly.

A Red Warning for Heavy Rain is now in effect for Florence Gisborne from 10 PM on Tuesday and for Wairoa District from 1 AM on Wednesday.

Red warnings are reserved for communities most critical and disrupted weather.

“These red warnings were issued in consultation with regional council hydrologists and follow the most recent flood events (in March) from which these areas are still recovering,” says meteorologist David Miller.

“In just 24 hours from 10 PM tonight (Tuesday), 200-300 mm of rain can be expected to accumulate in Tairawiti Gisborne, while Wairoa District can expect 250-350 mm starting from 1 PM on Wednesday. Yes, very big…