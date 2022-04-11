SunLive – Former Tropical Cyclone Philly on its way to New Zealand

Forecasters say an ex-tropical cyclone is on a path in the Pacific that will likely blast it over the North Island, bring severe thunderstorms to nearly all of the islands, and cause heavy rains in its already flood-prone areas.

MetService meteorologist David Miller says the likelihood of pre-Tropical Cyclone Philly hitting NZ is increasing from Tuesday through Thursday.

Severe thunderstorms, heavy rain, large waves and coastal inundation are on the cards for much of the North Island/Te Ica-a-Maui.

Philly is tracking southeast from New Caledonia, and the latest MetService tracking path shows Northland, Auckland, the Bay of Plenty and the East Coast, devastated by floods two weeks ago, are directly in its sights.

A heavy rain watch and a strong wind watch were issued…