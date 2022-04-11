Sunny and warm: Tuesday weather forecast for Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio – April’s rain will give way to sunny April Tuesday, before more rain is expected through the middle of the week.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for high temperatures in the mid-60s tomorrow with light air and plenty of sunshine. Overnight minimum temperatures will drop into the 50s, with the potential to return well after midnight. The chances of rain will continue till Wednesday morning and there is a possibility of rain and thundershower activities. With the rain, Wednesday’s maximum temperatures should climb into the 70s.

cleveland daylight conditions

Cleveland receives 2 minutes of daylight tomorrow.

Cleveland Sunrise – 6:52 am

Cleveland Sunset – 8:04 PM

Extended Forecast for Northeast Ohio

Chance of rain and thundershower…