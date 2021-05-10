Sunny Fakes His Happiness To Prisha







The latest episode of Yeh Hai Chahatein is going to be very amazing and interesting. Tonight you will watch, Prisha says to Sunny don’t be scared, nobody will fight here and angry. Rudra standing there says yes I’ve told everything to Prisha hence nobody will show anger on you. Prisha further says there is nothing secret between you and me so you don’t have to worry just tell me and now you can stay with us. On this Sunny gets happy.

As you have watched in the previous episode, Sharda thinks that Prisha is hiding something, on this Ahana insists Preesha tell her whatever the kidnapper demand to take so that the kidnapper can return Rudra. Preesha replies that she is not hiding anything, Ahana still Insists on her. Sharda says to Ahana to stop the interrogation because if she does not want to tell then why she is bent on saying her to reveal and says Preesha to keep the money in the locker.

Sulochna mentions that Kabir will keep the money safe and says her to hand over the keys to him. There Sharda takes the keys back from him saying Preesha can take care of the money so you should not come between this and she leaves the place and walks away with Prisha.

Tonight, Sunny pretends to be happy in front of Prisha when he shows his happy face, Prisha says you can live with us and nobody will harm you, you just have to tell me one thing and that is where is your mom? After listing this Sunny gets shocked and as Rudra is standing close to them asks to tell us Sunny beta where is your mom? Where will we get her? In the next scene, you will watch, when Prisha asks Sunny about his mother, she further asks, Sunny when your mom sent you here did she give you anything?

Sunny replies, when his mother sends him into the house she gave him a letter that he handed over to Rudra and her mother packed his bag. After listing this Rudra gets the letter, he opens that and looks at the number that has been written on that. After dialling the number he gets to know that this is City Hospital’s number. Rudra dials the number and a ward boy picks up the call, Rudra asks him, is there any patient named Reema Bhattacharya, can I get in touch with her, and the episode ends here with this twist. Stay tuned to get all the complete written episode updates. Till then stay safe.