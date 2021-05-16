ENTERTAINMENT

Sunny Leone poses with her three children, see double dose of cuteness

Sunny Leone, one of the hottest actresses of Bollywood, is not familiar with any identity today, she has appeared in many Bollywood movies and nowadays she is busy shooting a web series directed by Vikram Bhatt.

Recently, their shooting was going on in Kerala. Let me tell you that even on social media, Sunny Leone remains very active and keeps sharing her photos every day.

Recently, she has posted some pictures with her twin sons, in which she looks quite cute and her daughter Nisha Kor is also seen.

Let me tell you that Sunny Leone does not work in much Bollywood films anymore, but she is active in the web series, this actress always remains in the discussion on social media.

