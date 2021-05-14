Sunny Leone said to fans on birthday – thank you, fans were disappointed after seeing the post

Bollywood’s famous Hasina Sunny Leone is no stranger today. His name is too numerous to describe his journey. Sunny Leone’s journey from a successful adult star to a Bollywood debut has been tremendous. Today means May 13, the birthday of Sunny Leone. Sunny Leone is wishing her fans. Today on the occasion of her birthday, Sunny Leone thanked those who wished her a special way.

As we all know that cases of coronovirus are increasing in the country. Sunny Leone has shared a hidden message in her post to avoid Corona. Sunny shared a picture of the colorful Thanku. In this picture there is a mask on a word. At the same time, the heart is formed on the second word.

Sunny Leone shared the same picture and wrote- Thank you all for the birthday wishes. My prayer to all of you is to stay safe, stay strong, wear a mask and please share love, not hate. God bless you all. There are various comments being made on Sunny Leone’s post to wish her a happy birthday. Sunny Leone’s post has been well liked by her fans.