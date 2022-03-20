Sunny Leone’s befitting reply to users on questioning parenting, said – a photo can’t tell how we are parents – Sunny Leone blasts on trollers for attacking her parenting tmov

Bollywood’s most beautiful and bubbly actress Sunny Leone is very protective of her three children. Sunny is often spotted on outings with her three children and is sometimes seen spending quality time at home. But many times the actress is trolled for her parenting. Sunny Leone has now given a befitting reply to the users.

Sunny Leone gets angry on trollers

Actually, recently a photo of Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Webber was revealed. In the photo, Sunny did not hold daughter Nisha’s hand, on which people started trolling Sunny. Now Sunny has given a befitting reply to the trollers.

According to the report published in HT, getting furious at the trollers, Sunny said – I do not read such comments on social media. But Daniel reads everything, because he is cautious about every aspect of our life, be it personal or professional. All these things hurt them. I have to tell them time and again.

Sunny further said- I was also sad. But both of us cannot remain sad. I had to tell them- ‘You know these people don’t know us what we do for our children. They don’t know that we have set some standards which parents don’t do.

Daniel is sensitive to Nisha

Sunny lashed out at the trollers and said – These people do not cook our food, neither do they take care of the children nor play with them. These people neither take our children to school nor do other activities with them. Just one photo can’t tell how parents we are.

Sunny further said – Daniel is very sensitive about children, especially for Nisha. Nisha is daddy’s little girl. No one can come near Nisha or say anything wrong about her.

Talking about the work front, Sunny Leone after making her dominance in the Hindi film industry is now making her footsteps in the South industry as well. The actress is also dominant on the OTT platform. Sunny was recently seen in the web series Anamika. The actress has been well-liked in this.