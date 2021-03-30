Sunny Leone’s Video Of Husband Daniel Weber Helping A Woman Change Tyre Is Winning Hearts – Tech Kashif

Sunny Leone is often seen pulling pranks on her husband Daniel Weber or posting videos poking fun at him. This time, the actress took to Instagram to share an incident about Daniel’s benevolent nature. While returning from an awards show on Sunday, Daniel stepped out of his car to help a woman with the tyre of her car.

On spotting the woman who needed help, Daniel stepped out on a busy street of Mumbai. The video of Daniel helping her was shot by Sunny from their car.

The actress wrote in her Instagram caption, “Had a cute date last night @dirrty99 for @filmfare who also at the end of the night stopped to help a woman alone change her tire. True gentleman!!” In the video shared on Instagram, Sunny is heard gushing over her husband. She said, “This is what a gentleman does, guys. Daniel is helping out a lovely lady on the street with her tyre. So sweet!”

Sunny wore an ivory gown designed by a Dubai-based designer L’mane for the award night. She kept her hair loose and sleek with a side partition and donned sparkling diamond jewellery.

Sunny recently returned to Mumbai after shooting for Splitsvilla 13 in Kerala. The actress is also reported to have begun shooting for her web show Anamika, an action thriller directed by Vikram Bhatt.