Sunrise: David ‘Kochi’ coach brutally questions Sam Mack’s pregnant girlfriend

Sunrise weatherman Sam Mack announced on Sunday that he and girlfriend Rebecca James were expecting their first child together.

But after inviting Rebecca to the breakfast show to discuss the news on Monday, the couple faced a brutal opening question from host David ‘Cochi’ Koch.

Kochi, 66, began congratulating the pair on her pregnancy, but then threw the curveball by asking Beck: ‘First of all… why?’

Brutal: Sunrise host David ‘Cochi’ Koch (right) raised eyebrows Monday when he asked weatherman Sam Mack’s pregnant girlfriend Rebecca James why she was having their baby

The couple burst into laughter, with Rebecca responding: ‘Why? Hey, God.’

‘Very good question! I think I need your help with this,’ he added, before awkwardly directing the question…