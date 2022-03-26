Sunshine list: Here are Hamilton’s top public-sector earners

St. Joseph’s Healthcare spent $1. 2 million on CEO salaries in 2021 as it continues to pay the leader who lost his job on a Caribbean vacation during COVID.

Dr. Tom Stewart was Hamilton’s second eldest public sector salary Despite leaving St. Joseph in January last year.

He earned $756,947 in salary and taxable benefits – the majority would have been part of the payments set out in his contract.

St. Joseph also paid an additional $465,235 to its interim CEO, Winnie Doyle. The CEO also heads the wider St. Joseph’s Health System, which includes St. Mary’s General Hospital in Kitchener, St. Joseph’s Health Center in Guelph, St. Joseph’s Lifecare Center in Brantford, St. Joseph’s Villa in Dundas and St. Joseph’s. home care.

In addition, a St. Joseph’s…