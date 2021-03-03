Super 100 Free Coaching Scheme Uttarakhand 2021 | Super 100 Free Coaching Scheme in Uttrakhand

Super 100 Free Coaching Scheme Campaign Uttarakhand 2021 (Super 100 Free Coaching Campaign in Uttrakhand) [आवेदन फॉर्म प्रक्रिया, योग्यता] [Application Form Process, Eligibility Criteria, Admit Card]

The ‘Super 100’ campaign is being launched by the Uttarakhand government in the state of Uttarakhand, which plans to provide free medical and engineering coaching for women candidates. This scheme has been started for women only. In fact, a few years ago, ‘Super 30’ campaign was started by Anand Kumar in the state of Bihar, in which he used to give free coaching to students deprived of education. Based on this, the Uttarakhand state government has started the Super 100 campaign to provide free coaching to meritorious students in special coaching centers. This will help the deserving students to achieve high rank in the Final Entrance Merit List as well as to make a career in medical and engineering.

Planning point Planning information Name of the scheme Super 100 campaign uttarakhand Launch plan Cabinet Minister Shri Arvind Pandey Plan announcement 1 January 2019 The scheme will be implemented Only in 2019 Plan announcement location Rajiv Gandhi Navodaya Vidyalaya of Dehradun Beneficiaries of the scheme Meritorious girls Plan supervision By Women Development Department of Uttarakhand

Purpose of Uttarakhand Super 100 Yojana (Scheme Objective)

The main objective of this scheme is to increase the education of women and strengthen their base, so that they can get better education for medical and engineering studies. Also, they can fulfill their wishes.

Uttarakhand Super 100 Yojana Features of (Key Features)

For needy girl students: – This scheme is not for all girl students, it is for girl students of needy family. Therefore, only needy girl students will be provided with better education in it. This will help them in fulfilling their desire to get higher education.

Free coaching: – Students can get good marks in engineering and medical entrance examinations. But due to lack of training, they are unable to do this. With this project, the meritorious students will be able to get coaching for Engineering and Medical Competitive Entrance Examinations for free.

Total tenure of coaching classes: – Under the Super 100 scheme, the state government will provide 100 hours of free coaching to applicants for courses like Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and Combined Pre Medical Test (CPMT).

Food and residential facilities: – Apart from providing free coaching, the candidates coming from far away will also be provided free food and residential facilities. All these arrangements will be done in the Navodaya Vidyalaya campus.

Total Beneficiaries: – For this scheme 100 qualified and meritorious girl students will be selected to provide coaching for free, and they will be given coaching only.

Areas for implementing the project: – Under this scheme, it has also been announced by the Education Minister that steps will be taken to implement this project in all the 95 blocks of Uttarakhand soon.

Uttarakhand Super 100 Selection Selection Process

After the completion of the 100-hour course, a selection test will be conducted by the training authority. Students who pass this exam will be able to participate in one year special coaching session. For this, the girls will be shortlisted by the government.

This scheme is not only for all the students who wish to crack the IIT and medical examinations, but it will also shortlist those who wish to pursue a career in medical and engineering.

Uttarakhand Super 100 Eligibility and Necessary Documents

Residential qualification: – This project is only for those girl students who are originally residents of Uttarakhand state. If the applicants do not have their residential documents then they will not be shortlisted for this.

educational qualification :- In this scheme, it is mandatory for the girl students to pass the 12th class annual examination with high marks. Along with this, the subject of students should be science stream. For this, the girl students will have to submit their 12th class marks list and school leaving certificate etc. along with the registration form for data verification.

Family Financial Status: – The benefit of this project is to be given only to women candidates whose financial condition is not good. Therefore, applicants have to submit proof of income of their family to prove their financial status.

Personal Identification Document: – Students selected in this scheme will have to provide identity documents for proof of their identity. For this, they can submit a copy of Aadhaar and Voter ID card.

How to apply for free coaching? (HHow to apply for ow free coaching scheme?)

The Education Minister has not given any information about the registration process. The state government can initiate both online and offline process for registration. As soon as the information related to the application process will be released, we will update you through this website.

Last year (2018), the state government launched the ‘Super 30’ program for meritorious students, where around 28 students were selected for prestigious institutes like IITs and NITs. Now this year, as a declaration of this scheme, Uttarakhand Government has given a gift of meritorious students for the new year. This will help them in getting higher education. Such schemes provide inspiration to the girl students of the needy family to realize their higher education dreams.

