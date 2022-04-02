Super City win at Burnley to return to Premier League summit

Manchester City returned to the top of the Premier League table after a brief hiatus with a 2–0 win at Burnley.

Liverpool’s 2–0 win at home to Watford at the opening kick-off of the day saw Merseysiders take two points away from City for a few hours, but our result at Turf Moor should give us more than the next week’s performance between the two. At first one point clearly appears to be moving forward. Side in Etihad.

Kevin de Bruyne and Ilke Gundogan’s brilliant first-half goals secured three points.

What happened?

City got off to a flyer and were ahead after five minutes when Kevin de Bruyne went home from inside the field after a cushion pass from Raheem Sterling.

It was a great finish and a beautifully constructed move – a sign…