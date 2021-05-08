ENTERTAINMENT

Super Dancer 4 Latest Episode 8th May 2021 Malaika Arora & Terence Lewis Arrive Grace The Show

Super Dancer 4 8th May 2021

The Indian Hindi Kids dance reality shows Super Dancer is premiered on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony Entertainment Television Asia. The show has produced under the Frames Production which is owned by Ranjeet Thakur and Hemant Ruprell. The first season of the show was presented by Rithvik Dhanjani, the second season was hosted by Paritosh Tripathi and the third season was presented by Jai Bhanushali.

The first season of this show was Ditya Bhande and the second season winner was Vishal Sharma and the third season winner was Rupsa Batyabyal. Super Dancer season 4 telecast every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. The show is also available on Sony Liv. The participants of this show is Bhawna Khanduja, Shubranil Paul, Vaibhav Ghuge, Varitika Jha, Akash Shetty, Amardeep Singh Natt, Sanam Johar, Aryan Patra, Pankaj Thapa, Anuradha Iyengar, Tushar Shetty, and Shweta Johar. In the last two season, Super Dancer had Bollywood actor and dancer Shilpa Shetty, Bollywood Choreographer Geeta Kapoor and Film Director Anurag Basu who tested the contestants.

Many contestants got a chance to perform on the Studio Round and some of the participants got selected who will perform in the Mega Auditions Round in Infront of the judges. Now the season Super Dancer season 4 is all set to telecast its another episode to entertain the audience with the fabulous performance of contestants. Today the show will welcome the popular choreographer Luis Terence and Bollywood Diva Malaikka Arora. This will be the more exciting episode as the guest judges will perform along with the contestants. We will watch some of the excellent performance that will win the judges heart. The first performance will be given by Super Guru Tushar and Florida on an old song which will encourage contestants. The guest judges Luis Terence and Malaika Arora will be seen dancing on a sizzling number where they will heat the stage with their performance. The judge will be seen giving the advice to the contestants to enhance their dancing skills to reach in top 5. Guest judge Lius Terence will be impressed by the performance of Aryan Patra and he will ask him for the autograph as a fan. The contestants will give you competition to one another by their tremendous performances. The Super judge Shilpa will bless them and appreciate then for their performance. Super Judge Anurag Basu will be seen pranking on the contestants. To know more about this article stay connected to us.

