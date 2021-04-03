Super Dancer Chapter 4 3rd April 2021 Episode: Enthralling Performances Will Be Seen Tonight

Are you excited to grab the update on the written episode of your favorite dance reality show “Super Dancer Chapter 4” of 3rd April 2021. The show is highly entertaining as in that season we will going to see amazing talent which gonna make you stunned by their electrifying performances. The size of the participants is tiny but their talent remarkable. They have knowledge of all the dance types. The show has all types of dancers this season.

In the show, we will go to witness some cuteness as we have Florina on the show who mimics Shilpa Shetty and impresses everyone with her cuteness. Seeing her mimicry Shilpa calls her and gives her a huge hug. And they both use to do the same together. Judges enjoy Florida’s cuteness. Other than this we will ging to see an n enthralling dance presented by Pruthviraj Kongari who performed the song ” Fir Se Udfd Chala”. He provides justice to the lyrics of the song with his electrifying moves.

His expression is remarkable throughout the show and he received praises from the judges. Geeta compliments him “You are the true future of the dance.” And Shilpa Shetty gives him a standing ovation. The next sizzling performer is presented by Anshika Rajput. She dances on the track “Pinga” in the pop style. Her swag is electrifying which amuse the audience along with the judges. Geeta compliments her that “she is the rocking dancer who wins anybody’s heart by her dance moves.”

The judges enjoy all the performances of tonight’s episode and praise them for their future. Participants feel blessed and happy receiving compliments from the judges. To grab the blessings from the judge’s competitors prepared day and night. And they seem for the opportunity to get the title and one of the little participants becomes the performer of the night. Shilpa Shetty and Geeta both are looking stunning in the episode tonight. Both of them enjoyed the performances and shower love to the kids.

The show is highly appreciated by the viewers chance makes release this season to keep the audience entertain. The format of the show is extremely interesting as kids will be seen dancing on the rocking tracks. The Anurag Basu continues the hilarious sequences which help to keep the audience engaged in the show. Watch your favorite show on Sony Tv at 8:00 pm from Saturday to Sunday.