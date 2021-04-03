ENTERTAINMENT

Super Dancer Chapter 4 3rd April 2021 Episode: Enthralling Performances Will Be Seen Tonight

Avatar
By
Posted on
Super Dancer Chapter 4

Are you excited to grab the update on the written episode of your favorite dance reality show “Super Dancer Chapter 4” of 3rd April 2021. The show is highly entertaining as in that season we will going to see amazing talent which gonna make you stunned by their electrifying performances. The size of the participants is tiny but their talent remarkable. They have knowledge of all the dance types. The show has all types of dancers this season.

Super Dancer Chapter 4

In the show, we will go to witness some cuteness as we have Florina on the show who mimics Shilpa Shetty and impresses everyone with her cuteness. Seeing her mimicry Shilpa calls her and gives her a huge hug. And they both use to do the same together. Judges enjoy Florida’s cuteness. Other than this we will ging to see an n enthralling dance presented by Pruthviraj Kongari who performed the song ” Fir Se Udfd Chala”. He provides justice to the lyrics of the song with his electrifying moves.

His expression is remarkable throughout the show and he received praises from the judges. Geeta compliments him “You are the true future of the dance.” And Shilpa Shetty gives him a standing ovation. The next sizzling performer is presented by Anshika Rajput. She dances on the track “Pinga” in the pop style. Her swag is electrifying which amuse the audience along with the judges. Geeta compliments her that “she is the rocking dancer who wins anybody’s heart by her dance moves.”

The judges enjoy all the performances of tonight’s episode and praise them for their future. Participants feel blessed and happy receiving compliments from the judges. To grab the blessings from the judge’s competitors prepared day and night. And they seem for the opportunity to get the title and one of the little participants becomes the performer of the night. Shilpa Shetty and Geeta both are looking stunning in the episode tonight. Both of them enjoyed the performances and shower love to the kids.

Read More:

The show is highly appreciated by the viewers chance makes release this season to keep the audience entertain. The format of the show is extremely interesting as kids will be seen dancing on the rocking tracks. The Anurag Basu continues the hilarious sequences which help to keep the audience engaged in the show. Watch your favorite show on Sony Tv at 8:00 pm from Saturday to Sunday. And to get a written update before the telecast stay groove to us.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
531
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
508
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
494
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
492
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
489
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
482
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
454
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
453
LATEST

Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
438
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops
436
LATEST

Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top