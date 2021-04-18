Super Dancer Chapter 4 April 17th and 18th Episode: Grand Premiere, Top 13 Contestants & Super Gurus List & Elimination Updates! – TMT

The promising dance actuality present, Tremendous Dancer Chapter 4 is again this weekend. The Grand Premiere of Tremendous Dancer Chapter 4 will happen on Saturday’s episode. The very best contestants will pave the best way for a riveting season full of wonderful performances. The judges Shilpa, Geetha, and Arindam are prepared for the journey this season.

Tremendous Dancer Chapter 4 Tremendous 13 Contestants Record

Tremendous Dancer Chapter 4 Closing Auditions Greatest Performances

Tremendous 12 contestant, Soumit provides an enthralling efficiency of ‘Deva Sriganesha’ which has the judges in shock. Soumit might be a wonderful entertainer this season and his Tremendous guru Vaibhav is benefiting from his expertise.

Shilpa Shetty gave a ‘Tremendous Se Upar’ salute for Spriha’s efficiency along with her Tremendous Guru Sanam. Her efficiency of ‘Ishaqzaade’ was liked by all and is without doubt one of the finest performances of the Grand premiere of Tremendous Dancer Chapter 4.