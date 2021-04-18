LATEST

Super Dancer Chapter 4 April 17th and 18th Episode: Grand Premiere, Top 13 Contestants & Super Gurus List & Elimination Updates! – TMT

Avatar
By
Posted on
The News Crunch

The promising dance actuality present, Tremendous Dancer Chapter 4 is again this weekend. The Grand Premiere of Tremendous Dancer Chapter 4 will happen on Saturday’s episode. The very best contestants will pave the best way for a riveting season full of wonderful performances. The judges Shilpa, Geetha, and Arindam are prepared for the journey this season.

Contents hide
1 Tremendous Dancer Chapter 4 Tremendous 13 Contestants Record
2 Tremendous Dancer Chapter 4 Closing Auditions Greatest Performances
3 Tremendous Dancer Chapter 4 Tremendous Gurus Record

Tremendous Dancer Chapter 4 Tremendous 13 Contestants Record

Tremendous Dancer Chapter 4 Closing Auditions Greatest Performances

Tremendous 12 contestant, Soumit provides an enthralling efficiency of ‘Deva Sriganesha’ which has the judges in shock. Soumit might be a wonderful entertainer this season and his Tremendous guru Vaibhav is benefiting from his expertise.

Shilpa Shetty gave a ‘Tremendous Se Upar’ salute for Spriha’s efficiency along with her Tremendous Guru Sanam. Her efficiency of ‘Ishaqzaade’ was liked by all and is without doubt one of the finest performances of the Grand premiere of Tremendous Dancer Chapter 4.

There might be 12 tremendous gurus to information the gifted dancers this season.

Tremendous Dancer Chapter 4 Tremendous Gurus Record

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
28
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
26
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
24
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
24
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
24
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
22
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
21
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
21
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
21
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top