Super Dancer Chapter 4 April 24th and 25th Episode: Grand Premiere, Top 13 Contestants & Super Gurus List & Elimination Updates! – TMT

The electrifying children’ dance actuality present, Tremendous Dancer Chapter 4 is again this weekend. The Grand Premiere of Tremendous Dancer Chapter 4 will happen on Saturday’s episode (twenty fourth of April). The tremendous 13 contestants will pave the way in which for a gripping season full of superior performances. The judges Shilpa, Geetha, and Arindam are prepared for the journey this season.

Tremendous Dancer Chapter 4 Tremendous 13 Contestants Listing

Tremendous Dancer Chapter 4 Grand Premiere Finest Performances

Tremendous 13 contestants, Neerja and Bhawna give an enthralling efficiency which has the judges in shock. Soumit continues to be a high entertainer this season and his Tremendous guru Vaibhav is taking advantage of his expertise.

Shilpa Shetty gave a ‘Tremendous Se Upar’ salute for a few performances along with her signature ladder. Tremendous Dancer Chapter 4 witnessed the electrifying efficiency of techno dance by Amit and his Tremendous Guru Amardeep.

There shall be 12 tremendous gurus to information the gifted dancers this season.

Tremendous Dancer Chapter 4 Tremendous Gurus Listing

Tremendous Dancer Chapter 4 Elimination Updates

No contestants had been eradicated from the truth present up to now. Nevertheless, the upcoming weeks will characteristic eliminations.

