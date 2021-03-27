Super Dancer Chapter 4 Contestants List, Grand Premiere of First Episode, Highlights! – TheNewsCrunch

The much-awaited youngsters’ dancing actuality present, ‘Tremendous Dancer Chapter 4’ is again on Sony TV. The judges Geeta Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, and Anurag Basu will witness the performances of the proficient younger dancers throughout India. ‘Tremendous Dancer Chapter 4’ will telecast its first-ever episode at 8 PM IST on Saturday, the twenty seventh of March 2021.

Rithvik would be the host of the present. There might be particular friends and performances each weekend.

‘Tremendous Dancer Chapter 4’ Episode 1 twenty seventh & twenty eighth March Highlights

The judges will give the inexperienced sign for the very best performances of ‘Tremendous Dancer Chapter 4′ this weekend. Because of this, the ultimate contestants’ checklist of ‘Tremendous Dancer Chapter 4’ might be revealed this weekend.

In response to studies, twenty-one contestants might be part of ‘Tremendous Dancer Chapter 4’. The eliminations of contestants will begin within the subsequent weeks.

#4 hours to go! Watch #SuperDancerChapter4 as we speak onwards, each Sat-Solar 8 pm solely on Sony. @TheShilpaShetty @geetakapur @basuanurag @ Pparitosh1 @rithvik_RD pic.twitter.com/DqQsEMSRX2 — sonytv (@SonyTV) March 27, 2021

‘Tremendous Dancer Chapter 4’ Contestants Listing 2021

Amit

Paridhee

Sumit Barman

Sprihaa Kashyap

Florina Gogoi

Abhi ajmera

Arshiya Sharma

Pruthviraj

Ridham Makwana

Neerja

Abhinav

Esha mishra

Pari Tamang

Rhythm

Aditya Patil

Kunal

Sanchit

Akaisha Jirage

Chanchal

Dharmendra

‘Tremendous Dancer Chapter 4’ Contestants Performances

#9 hours to go! Watch #SuperDancerChapter4 as we speak onwards, each Sat-Solar 8 pm solely on Sony. @TheShilpaShetty @geetakapur @basuanurag @ Pparitosh1 @rithvik_RD pic.twitter.com/aOp689044U — sonytv (@SonyTV) March 27, 2021

#8 hours to go! Watch #SuperDancerChapter4 as we speak onwards, each Sat-Solar 8 pm solely on Sony. @TheShilpaShetty @geetakapur @basuanurag @ Pparitosh1 @rithvik_RD pic.twitter.com/hXOgTKmnw9 — sonytv (@SonyTV) March 27, 2021