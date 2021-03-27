Super Dancer Chapter 4 Contestants List, Grand Premiere of First Episode, Highlights! – TheNewsCrunch

ENTERTAINMENT

Super Dancer Chapter 4 Contestants List, Grand Premiere of First Episode, Highlights!

The much-awaited youngsters’ dancing actuality present, ‘Tremendous Dancer Chapter 4’ is again on Sony TV. The judges Geeta Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, and Anurag Basu will witness the performances of the proficient younger dancers throughout India. ‘Tremendous Dancer Chapter 4’ will telecast its first-ever episode at 8 PM IST on Saturday, the twenty seventh of March 2021.

Rithvik would be the host of the present. There might be particular friends and performances each weekend.

‘Tremendous Dancer Chapter 4’ Episode 1 twenty seventh & twenty eighth March Highlights

The judges will give the inexperienced sign for the very best performances of ‘Tremendous Dancer Chapter 4′ this weekend. Because of this, the ultimate contestants’ checklist of ‘Tremendous Dancer Chapter 4’ might be revealed this weekend.

In response to studies, twenty-one contestants might be part of ‘Tremendous Dancer Chapter 4’. The eliminations of contestants will begin within the subsequent weeks.

‘Tremendous Dancer Chapter 4’ Contestants Listing 2021

  • Amit
  • Paridhee
  • Sumit Barman
  • Sprihaa Kashyap
  • Florina Gogoi
  • Abhi ajmera
  • Arshiya Sharma
  • Pruthviraj
  • Ridham Makwana
  • Neerja
  • Abhinav
  • Esha mishra
  • Pari Tamang
  • Rhythm
  • Aditya Patil
  • Kunal
  • Sanchit
  • Akaisha Jirage
  • Chanchal
  • Dharmendra

‘Tremendous Dancer Chapter 4’ Contestants Performances

x