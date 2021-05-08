ENTERTAINMENT

Super Dancer Chapter 4 Contestants & Super Guru Name List – Season 2021

The Grand Premiere of Super Dancer Chapter 4 is ready for astonishing the audience with fiery and tremendous dance performances. The fans are eagerly waiting to watch the premiere of the show and their beloved judges Geetha, Shilpa, and Arindam. The show also promises to provide all sorts of entertainment to its audiences to make their weekend more relaxed and calm as now the Televisions and phones are the only medium source of amusement this weekend. The show is ready to take the audience on a dancing journey along with its top 13 contestants along with their Gurus and of course darling judges.

Let’s see who is the top 13 contestants who are starting their journey in this season along with their Gurus who is going to give guidance to them throughout the season.

  1. Pari Tamang whose age is just 5 in numbers but her talent is higher than her age and she is from Siliguri and under the guidance of Super Guru Pankaj.
  2. Florina Gogoi whose age is just 6 in numbers but her talent is much bigger than her age and height and she is from Assam and under the guidance of Super Guru Tushar.
  3. Soumit Burman is also from Siliguri and he is under the guidance of Super Guru Vaibhav.
  4. Sprihaa Kashyap is from Assam and under the guidance of Super Guru Sanam.
  5. Pruthviraj Kongari is from Karnataka and under the guidance of Super Guru Shubhranil.
  6. Aneesh Tattikota is from Mumbai and under the guidance of Super Guru Akash.
  7. Pratiti Das is from Howrah and under the guidance of Super Guru Shweta.
  8. Arshiya Sharma is from Jammu and under the guidance of Super Guru Anuradha.
  9. Sanchit Channa is from Jalandhar and under the guidance of Super Guru Vartika.
  10. Esha Mishra is from Delhi and under the guidance of Super Guru Ashish.
  11. Amit Kumar is from Delhi and under the guidance of Super Guru Amardeep.
  12. Anshika Rajput is from Madhya Pradesh and under the guidance of Super Guru Aryan.
  13. Neerja Tiwari is from Madhya Pradesh and under the guidance of Super Guru Bhawna.

In this season 13 Super Gurus will give guidance to these little but super talented dancers.

Contestant Name Age Location Super Guru Current Status
Anshika Rajput 11 Madhya Pradesh Aryan Active (Top 13)
Aneesh Tattikota 9 Mumbai Akash Active (Top 13)
Sanchit Channa 10 Jalandhar Vartika Active (Top 13)
Pari Tamang 5 Siliguri Pankaj Active (Top 13)
Esha mishra 8 Delhi Ashish Active (Top 13)
Neerja tiwari 8 Madhya Pradesh Bhawna Active (Top 13)
Pruthviraj Kongari 9 Karnataka Shubhranil Active (Top 13)
Arshiya Sharma 10 Jammu Anuradha Active (Top 13)
Florina Gogoi 6 Assam Tushar Active (Top 13)
Sprihaa Kashyap 7 Assam Sanam Active (Top 13)
Burman submits 7 Siliguri Vaibhav Active (Top 13)
Amit Kumar 11 Delhi Amardeep Active (Top 13)
Pratiti Das 10 Howrah Shweta Active (Top 13)

Super Dancer 4 Super Gurus List

  • Ashish patil
  • Shubranil Paul
  • Tushar shetty
  • Vartika jha
  • Anuradha Iyengar
  • Pankaj Thapa
  • Bhawna Khanduja
  • Amardeep Singh Night
  • Sanam johar
  • Akash Shetty
  • Vaibhav Ghuge
  • Swetha Warrier
  • Aryan Patra

Today the audience will see the grand opening of the show along with the super talented 13 contestants. So viewers do not forget to watch the astonishing journey of these little dancers on the Sony Channel at 8:00 PM and stay tuned with us for more such updates.

