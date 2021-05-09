Super Dancer Chapter 4 Eliminations, Today’s Episode, 9th May 2021, Malaika Arora and Terrence Lewis Special Performance!

Here we are back with the written update of Sony TV’s reality show named “Super Dancer Chapter 4”. This is the singing reality show which was started on March 27, 2021. The show is gaining tremendous popularity and fame. From the beginning of the show, the show earning lots of hearts as some very talented and skilled dancers are coming on the show. However, the show is mainly for the kids but they are doing great on the show. In today’s episode, Malaika Arora and Terence Lewis will be arriving on the show as special guests to give them their blessings and courage to perform in the show.

All the contestants are feeling delighted to perform in front of the special guests. The show is going on really well. The contestants are giving heart-robbing performances to impress the judges. Each contestant is giving his best performance to keep his place in the show. All the participants are really good, their dance and moves are very unique and amazing. The judges get shocked every time when they perform on the stage.

Every week, the contestants come on the stage and perform exceptionally with their Super Guru. Their Guru is also struggling really hard to make them perfect. In today’s episode, the first performance will be of Arshiya along with her Superguru Anuradha. They will be performed on the song “Dil Hai Chhota Sa”, their performance will mesmerize everyone with their performance. They will perform some very unique and wow moves which make their dance performance very beautiful.

After that, contestant Soumit is going to perform the “Chita Chita” song and will amuse everyone with their astonishing moves. Their performance is going to be very energetic and powerful. The energy level of them will amaze everyone. The next performance will be of Pratiti. She will perform on the “Ghamand Kar” song. The performance of them will excite everyone. During her performance, the judges seem to enjoy their performance a lot. The judge gave positive comments on their performance which makes them very happy.

Apart from these performances, some other dance performances will also take place in the show which will impress the viewers very much. The special guest Malaika Arora will also dance with the kids and will give so much love to them. The performance of the contestants makes the judges surprised as they are giving such powerful performances. So, if you want to enjoy these entertaining performances then watch the upcoming episode of “Super Dancer Chapter 4” on Sony Tv at 8 PM. Stay connected with us for more interesting updates.