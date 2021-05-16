Super Dancer Chapter 4 Folk Fusion Special 16th May 2021 Sachin & Supriya Special Performances

As we all know the dancing reality show always touches the peak of success in which Super Dancer Chapter 4 is also included. It is a very popular reality show that collects lots of love and appreciation from the audience from the beginning of the show. Again, the reality show is ready to astonish everyone by introducing many fabulous and brilliant episodes. Now, the fans and viewers are eager to watch the upcoming episode because of the sensational performances of the contestants. Super Dancer Chapter 4 very well collecting the attention of people and also maintaining the high TRP from the beginning of the new season.

The upcoming episode will be going to entertain by showing the brilliant performance of Soumit Burman. As all of us know that he always performs his dance with his super guru named Vaibhav. They both select the song named “1,2,3,4” from the movie “Chennai Express”. They very well create their performance and astonish almost everyone available at the place by showing their outstanding performance on the stage. The performances of the dance by all contestants will boost the entertainment level and provide you with something exceptional. Vaibhav already coming with a mind-blowing performance in which he always shows little signature steps that make the performance more beautiful.

It is cleared that the energy level and performance of both the personality is hats off and they both going to show exceptionally enthralling performance to all the judges. The names of the judges who are the most important part of the show are Shilpa Shetty, Anurag Basu, and Geeta Kapoor. As we know that they all are already very famous personalities and well-known for their kindest nature and brilliant talent. Now, they all are together to judge some new talent from various corners of the country.

The special guests of the reality show are Sachin Pilgaonkar and Supriya who also grace the performance by dancing with them gracefully. After Neerja Tiwari joins the stage with her super guru Bhawana then the entire scenario will become very electrifying and they both surprised all the judges with their sensational performance. The reality show always provides something interesting that makes everyone mad for it. Super Dancer Chapter 4 airing on Sony Entertainment Television at 8 PM every Saturday and Sunday. You can very easily watch it without any hesitation and enjoy the awesome performances of the contestants.