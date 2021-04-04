Super Dancer Chapter 4 Latest Episode 4th April 2021 Tonight Rekha Special Performances

One of the most brilliant and toughest dancing competition shows named Super Dancer Chapter 4 is all set to entertain all the people. Everyone knows that the show is going on to give a platform to all the kids who have talent in dancing. The show successfully completed its 3 seasons with a very genuine hype of success. Now, again the show picking its speed and showing the outstanding and brilliant performance of the contestants. A very huge amount of children joins the show to make the episodes very superb for all the viewers. Super Dancer Chapter 4 is all set to make everyone mad for the episodes of the show.

The performances of the contestants will totally blow your mind because every contestant is a child of very small ages. The audience who regularly watching the show is eagerly waiting to watch the upcoming episode. It is cleared the Super Dancer Chapter 4 is a very big and supportive platform that gives a chance to all the talented kids to show their eye-catching dance steps. The show will be coming with many powerful and energetic performances of the contestants to give a very brilliant source to all the fans to entertain.

If we talk about the upcoming episode of Super Dancer Chapter 4 then Anshika Rajput will be totally heated up the stage by putting her step on the stage. The song she picks to show her dance is “Pinga”. When she started her dance then everyone who available at the place not able to keep their eyes away from her. Her adorable dance moves and killer expressions will completely fall everyone in love with her. The judges of the show named Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapoor, and Anurag Basu also shocked after seeing her fabulous performance on the stage.

The show always coming with very genuine and brilliant talent. After that, Dhvanit joins the stage and gives his performance to entertain all the people. He gives his fantastic performance on the most popular song named “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”. Apart from this, he also shows many astonishing moves with his neck and tongue. The amazing performances of the contestants will make the show more important to watch for all the fans. Super Dancer Chapter 4 will be airing on Sony Entertainment Television at 8 PM. A very huge number of viewers and fans are very extremely waiting for the reality show to watch the mind-blowing performance of the contestants.