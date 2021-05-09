Super Dancer Chapter 4 Mother’s Day Special Episode 9th May 2021: Today’s Performances Updates!







The most anticipated dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 has arrived and weekly bestowing us incredible performances, which makes our day and reduces the stress of the entire day. So in the upcoming episode of it, you are going to be witnessed of such an amazing Mother’s day celebration in the show. Because mother’s day is too precious for everyone and too close to their heart, So your eyes will be blessed through the extraordinary dance performances of the contestants. So check the recent episode’s details below.

All contestants are ready to give a beautiful tribute to their moms, a girl contestant will perform on the “Tu Kitni Acchi Hai” song and makes everyone emotional. Soumit Burman will perform the ” Teri Ungli Pakad Ke Chala”, these types of fantabulous performances are set to make you astonished. Through which you will not able to blink your eyes off from them, the most precious atmosphere is waiting for you. So catch this auspicious moment tonight at the correct time.

Then you will watch a too emotional angle as well because Paritosh will confer some adorable poetry on moms. All contestants will emotional along with their super gurus and the judges, Paritosh says that if he will get the desire to ask god then. So he will ask for the desire to grow old with his mom, these words will make the auspicious feeling on the stage. Because mom has a different place in the heart of everyone, and no one wants to lose her at any cost.

Then he will praise judge Geeta Kapoor when she will remember her mother on this precious day, Paritosh makes her console by saying poetry. That Geeta’s all costumes are so special because they are all made from her mother’s clothes, which are very sacred for her. He will mention one more thing for Geeta Kapoor that what will happen to her, as long as her mother’s prayers are with her. After hearing this Geeta gets too emotional and both judges console her.

As everyone watched in the previous episode of it, the most popular faces came in the show as judges are actress Malaika Arora and fantabulous choreographer Terence Lewis. Their presence has made a show extraordinary and their judgement makes the show fantabulous because their uncounted fans were eagerly waiting to watch them.