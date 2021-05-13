Super Dancer Chapter 4 Super Gurus Name and Choreographer List With Intro Images

The most popular dance reality show “Super Dancer” is ready to hit its another season on television. The show will telecast on Sony Entertainment Television each Saturday and Sunday. The show gives the opportunity to the most talented kids from every corner of the nation. The show is going to launch its 4th season after the success of the previous seasons. This is the show which gives the platform to the talented kids who want to make their career in dancing. Now the makers have revealed the name of season 4 Super Guru’s Name and choreographers.

Ashish Patil, who is the winner of the Indian Dance reality show “India’s Best Dancer” will be the Super Guru of contestant Esha Mishra in Super Dancer Season 4. Bhawna Khanduja is a well-known choreographer and she has participated as a contestant in a dance show “Dance India Dance”. She has also participated in a dance show “Jhalak Dikhla Ja” season 8 with his dance partner Vivian Dsena. Bhawna will be the Super Guru of Neerja Tiwari. Tushar Shetty is popular for his different dance forms ad he has also been a part of Super Dancer each season. He will be the Super Guru of Florina Gogoi.

Shubranil Paul has been a part of India’s Best Dancer Season 1 and listed in the top 5 contestants list in the show. He will be the Super Guru of Pruthviraj Kongari. Anuradha Iyengar has participated in many dance reality shows such as Dance India Dance Season 5, Nach Baliye, India’s Best Dancer, Super Dancer Chapter 2 and Super Dancer Chapter 3. She will be the super Guru of Arshiya Sharma. Varikha Jha got popular when she appeared in the dance show Dance Plus and listed in the top 5 contestants list. She will be the Super Guru of Sanchit Channa.

Amardeep Singh Natt got fame in the show Dance Plus and now he is a professional choreographer. He will be the Super Guru of Amit Kumar. Pankaj Thapa is well known for his appearances in different dance reality shows. He will be the Super Guru for Pari Tamang. Akash Shetty has appeared in a Maharashtra Best Dancer Season 1 and he will be the Super Guru for Aneesh Tattikota. Sanam Johar has appeared in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Super Dancer. He will be the Super Guru for Sprihaa Kashyab. Aryan Patra has also participated in the dance reality show Dance Plus and

he will be the Super Guru for Anshika Rajput. Vaibhav Ghuge has appeared as a choreographer in many dance reality shows and now he will be the Super Guru of Soumit Burman in the show Super Dancer Chapter 4. Swetha Warrier is well known for her classical dance form and she has appeared in a dance reality show India’s Best Dancer season 1. She was one of the finalists in the show and now she will be the Super Guru for Pratiti Das. Stay tuned to watch this show on Sony Entertainment Television. To know more about this article stay connected to us.