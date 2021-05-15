Super Dancer Chapter 4 Today’s Episode 15th May 2021 Folk Fusion Special Performances Guest Name

Super Dancer is an Indian Hindi Kids Dance reality Show which airs on Sony ENtertainment Television and Sony Entertainment Television Asia. The show has already completed its three-season and now came up with the Super Dancer Chapter 4. The show is produced by Ranjeet Thakur and Hemant Ruprell under the Frames Production House. The show has launched with the title “Super Dancer- Dance Ka Kal” which provides a platform to the kids who have the talent for becoming the future of dance. The kids of age 4 years to 13 years can participate in this show.

The keen learners who adapt any dance from and passionate about dance can also win the trophy. This is not less than an opportunity to dance under the direction of the mentors who are the master in their dance forms and unique styles. the show will select the 12 Super Dancers from the various dates of India. Each contestant will be paired with the choreographer. Sony has also revealed the list of Super Guru for each contestant. they are the most popular and talented dancers who are the winner of many dance reality shows.

The Super Guru will train them under their instruction to perform every week and they will also perform with them. The show will be telecast each Saturday and Sunday. To make their favorite contestant win, the audience needs to vote every week on the official website of Sony or they can download the SonyLiv App form the play store of their device. Each week one contestant will be eliminated. The show is going on for weeks and judges Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapoor, and Anurag Basu will be the Super judges of the show.

Shilpa Shetty has denied to travel Saman due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so Malaika Arora will be the replacement for her. The well know Choreographer Luis Terence will also appeared as a guest judge in the show. The reports has been stated by TOI that Shilpa Shetty preferred to stay in the city and denied shooting for the show. The rest of the judges has begun the shooting for the show in Daman. The last week show was judged by Farah Khan and Remo D’Souza as Anurag Basu has taken a break from the show for some time. Fir to the COVID-19 cases rises in Maharashtra, many reality shows has moved to another location. The lockdown will be extended to 30th May in the city. To know more about this article stay connected to us.