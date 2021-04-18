LATEST

Super Dancer Chapter 4 Today’s Episode 18th April 2021 Grand Premiere Super 13 Performances

super dancer chapter 4 today episode

One other most anticipating actuality present might be going to entertain your complete nation by airing many excellent episodes. Sure, we’re speaking about Tremendous Dancer Chapter 4 that lately take the grand premiere on Sony Leisure Tv. The fact reveals already efficiently full three seasons that bought a lot love from the viewers. Now, it will likely be going to introduce one other season to entertain all of the followers. After the deep search within the choice of the pure expertise within the audition spherical. Now, the makers give the Grand Premiere to the primary episode of Tremendous Dancer Chapter 4 on seventeenth April 2021. Now, the ultimate checklist of contestants who might be going to compete within the upcoming episodes is given right here.

The judges of the present who might be showing within the present are Shilpa, Geetha, and Anurag Basu. A complete of 13 contestants can have participated within the actuality present to win the title of the present. Tremendous Dancer Chapter 4 already comprises such an enormous fanbase throughout the nation and now the makers include the model new season of the present. The checklist of the contestants who might be showing within the actuality present is given beneath.

Mr No. Contestant Title Age From Tremendous Guru Present Standing
1 Pratiti Das 10 Howrah Shweta Lively
2 Amit Kumar 11 Delhi Amardeep Lively
3 Burman submits 7 Siliguri Vaibhav Lively
4 Sprihaa Kashyap 7 Assam Sanam Lively
5 Florina Gogoi 6 Assam Tushar Lively
6 Arshiya Sharma 10 Jammu Anuradha Lively
7 Pruthviraj Kongari 9 Karnataka Shubhranil Lively
8 Neerja tiwari 8 Madhya Pradesh Bhawna Lively
9 Esha mishra 8 Delhi Ashish Lively
10 Pari Tamang 5 Siliguri Pankaj Lively
11 Sanchit Channa 10 Jalandhar Vartika Lively
12 Aneesh Tattikota 9 Mumbai Akash Lively
13 Anshika Rajput 11 Madhya Pradesh Aryan Lively

Now, the present took its grand starting and the primary episode entertains everybody so much. Each time, the TRP of the present touches the height and the present will get very enormous consideration of the folks. All the children who take part within the present might be mentored by one Guru who teaches the contestant who’s within the workforce. It’s cleared that the present might be very fascinating as a result of this time the judges discover a lot sensible and excellent expertise from each nook of India.

If you wish to watch the episodes of the present then you definately simply want to attend for some time as a result of it will likely be going to air on Sony Leisure Tv at 8 PM. The fact reveals all the time giving many amusing episodes to all of the followers. Tremendous Dancer Chapter 4 might be going to start probably the most superior and fabulous season to entertain your complete fanbase. So, keep related with us to know extra fascinating and unbelievable data associated to the fact present.

