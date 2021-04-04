Super Dancer Chapter 4 Today’s Episode 4th April 2021 Highlights: Check All Performances Updates!

Sony TV’s Super Dancer’s chapter 4 is about to complete its another week. As you all are here to know tonight’s upcoming twists and all crispy performances will make you feel over the moon. The show will bring some more energy and performance fully loaded with expressions. Anshika Rajput will be the first to give this energetic display herself, follow by which everyone will scream happily and the audience gives a huge round of applause and after that Kunal Sharma comes on the stage to make everyone feel up and force to yell excitingly.
As you all know that the show is all about energy and expression so Binita Chetry also graces the show, when she comes on the stage all of her followers get so excited and start yelling her name and boost up her confidence so that she can nail the performance. After finishing the performance she gets too much love as her performance hits everyone for a six. Binita’s moves are also the noticeable thing that touches everyone’s heart.
What a strong and powerful performance by PRIYANSHI GUPTA! On a scale of 1-10, how much did you love her performance? Watch #SuperDancerChapter4 tonight at 8 PM on Sony TV. @TheShilpaShetty @geetakapur @basuanurag @ Pparitosh1 @rithvik_RD pic.twitter.com/7gTV69jAeD
— sonytv (@SonyTV) April 4, 2021
There are plenty more reasons to watch the show and the other reason is also the host Paritosh Tripathi and Rithvik Dhanjani because of his comedy and the way he represents the show no one can do. It is also a deal to see for that you guys are waiting and that is voting result and details, and as everyone has a favorite contestant whom you want to see in the finals, so for that you just have to hit the comment box to let us know about your favorite and your perspective on all the participants and their performance.
In the latest episode, you will see some of the more enthusiastic performances that are going to occupy your screen with all dance styles whether we talk about Popping, Contemporary, Classical, and Jazz every performance will grace the show. As we keep trying to update you on your favorite daily soap and reality show we will be doing the same. All you have to do is that you have to stay tuned with us so that you will get all the latest and fresh updates and as there are too many things to watch and experience so, don’t forget to watch it on TV at 08:00 PM to get a written update of Super Dancer Chapter 4 be here till the final of the show.