Super Hornet plays lead role in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ movie

The trailer of the new Top Gun film has been released, the film will hit the theaters in May.
Top Gun: Maverick premieres on May 27, with the film being described as a “guaranteed adrenaline rush” in a post on the film’s Twitter page.
The trailer also features the F/A-18 Super Hornet, replacing the original F-14 ‘Tom Cats’ from the first Top Gun film.
F/A-18 Super Hornet
The US, Australia and Kuwait use the Super Hornet.
It has a range of 2,361 km and is armed with Pave laser guided bombs as well as Maverick missiles.
It is the US Navy’s primary strike and air superiority aircraft, with the latest iteration capable of carrying 33% more internal fuel.
He first saw combat action on 6 November 2002 while participating in a strike in a “no-fly” zone…
