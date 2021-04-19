“Super League will open a new chapter for

LATEST

Manchester United’s co-chairman Joel Glazer is confirmed because the vice-chairman of the newly-formed European Tremendous League.

Manchester United‘s co-chairman Joel Glazer has been confirmed because the vice-chairman of the newly-formed European Tremendous League.

A press release on Sunday night revealed that twelve of the most important golf equipment in European soccer, together with six from the Premier League, had come collectively to type the controversial competitors.

Joel Glazer would be the vice-chairman of the Tremendous League, and the 54-year-old has mentioned that the event “will open a brand new chapter for European soccer”.

“By bringing collectively the world’s biggest golf equipment and gamers to play one another all through the season, the Tremendous League will open a brand new chapter for European soccer, making certain world-class competitors and services, and elevated monetary help for the broader soccer pyramid,” learn the assertion.

Actual Madrid president Florentino Perez has been confirmed because the chairman of the Tremendous League, whereas Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli will be a part of Joel Glazer as a vice-chairman.

The brand new format will rival the Champions League however doesn’t plan to be a alternative for home leagues.

Together with Man United, Actual Madrid and Juventus, 5 extra English golf equipment have been confirmed as members, with Manchester Metropolis, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur all dedicated.

In the meantime, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Inter Milan are additionally founding members.

