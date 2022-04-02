Super Rugby Pacific: Blues beat Caleb Clark with a red card to beat Moana Pacifica

Despite Caleb Clarke being given a red card, the Blues registered a 46–16 win over Moana Pacifica. Video / Sky Sport

blues 46

Pacific Ocean 16

The Blues may be sweating the availability of Caleb Clark in the coming weeks, as the Star Wing was shown a red card for a reckless challenger in Saturday night’s 46-16 win over Moana Pacifica.

Clarke was sent off the field for 28 minutes to play, collecting Tomasi Alosio high from his knees.

Alosio chipped in behind the blues line and Clark went up to counter him, but his timing was completely wrong and Alosio made contact with his knee to chin as Alosio tried to chase the ball.