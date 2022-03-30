Super Rugby Pacific: Blues coach Leon McDonald not satisfied as winning streak hits four

Blues coach Leon Macdonald’s level of satisfaction is not on par with his team’s record in Super Rugby Pacific, which is now impressive 4-1 after a quartet of victories on the boom.

The latest of those ‘dubies’ came at Mount Smart Stadium on Tuesday night, when the Blues negotiated some second-half ups and downs to finish off a 32-19 win over competition newcomers and crosstown rivals Moana Pasifica. They lost in the second half (14–13), but improved in time after the home team closed in the middle of five (24–19).

It’s mostly a second-string blues lineup (right-winger Mark…