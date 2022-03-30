Super Rugby Pacific: Blues coach Leon McDonald says Moana Pacifica is among Kiwi powerhouses

On paper, a newly established team should not have the ability or experience to mix with the Blues, Chiefs, Hurricanes, Crusaders or Highlanders, all previous Super Rugby winners.

But rugby is not played on paper and Moana Pacifica has already shown that they can not only challenge, but offer New Zealand the best defeat.

Even before the competition even started as COVID-19 set back, he impressed with the word Go. In his debut, he challenged the second-string Crusaders, before losing, and did the same against a COVID-hit Chiefs.

Last week, the team made history by defeating the Hurricanes at the ‘Golden Point’ and despite the loss, backed them up three days later with another impressive performance against the Blues.

Moana Pacifica won and lost one in four matches.