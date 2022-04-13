Super Rugby Pacific: Blues Prop Ofa Tungfasi Makes Place to Face Crusaders

Ofa Tuungafasi’s healing powers have enabled her to form the starting line for the blues this week.

Who says they aren’t such a strict breed these days?

Blues tighthead prop Ofa Tungfasi received 28 stitches to his head last weekend after suffering a stray boot during his team’s historic 25-0 win over the Chiefs in Hamilton.

And the 29-year-old All Blacks front-rover will return to the starting lineup again in Christchurch on Friday, when the Blues travel south to take on the Crusaders in a top-of-the-table clash that could go a long way in deciding Is. 1 Qualifier in Super Rugby Pacific.

Not bad for sucking it up and playing through pain as the 6-1 Blues bid to break a 14-game losing streak at the hands of the 6-1 Crusaders…