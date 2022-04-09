Super Rugby Pacific: Hurricane vs Crusaders

Live Updates: At 4.30 PM Wellington Regional Stadium takes old rivals Crusaders by storm in a crucial match for both sides.

visual: photosport

The Hurricanes are looking to bounce back from two close defeats in recent weeks, while the Crusaders have an opportunity to reinvent themselves as the frontrunners in Super Rugby Pacific’s New Zealand squad.

The Cannes come into this after a 30-29 loss to the Chiefs last weekend, which now includes a trademark late-game return.

Meanwhile, the Crusaders put up an uphill battle over the Highlanders in Christchurch and won an often ugly victory, eventually winning 17–14.

Last time these two sides…