Super Rugby Pacific Live Updates: Chiefs v Blues

It’s the Battle of Bombay as the Chiefs host the Blues tonight at the Waikato FMG Stadium in Hamilton.

The Aucklanders went home from 24-22 five weeks ago when Brian Gatland missed a late chance to win it for the Chiefs.

The Blues have a record of five wins and one loss so far while the Chiefs have won four out of six.

There will be a lot of interest over the return of Blues playmaker Beauden Barrett after suffering another blow to the head in his first start to the season against the Highlanders. This raised concerns about his future after he was announced to be suffering from severe headaches in the summer.

Kickoff is at 7.05.