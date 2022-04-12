Super Rugby Pacific: Moana Pacifica blown away by clinical storms

Hurricanes defeated Moana Pacifica. Video / Sky Sport

Hurricane 53

Pacific Ocean 12

Vulnerabilities will always be exploited at the top level.

Beating Super Rugby Pacific newcomers 53-12 was a lesson the Hurricanes taught Moana Pacifica in Wellington on Tuesday night.

Moana Pasifika has struggled with his discipline this season, often finding himself on the wrong side of the penalty count and struggling to defend against the attacking positions he leaves. This was the case against stormtroopers over and over again in the loss of the Highlanders over the weekend.

The home side enjoyed an 11–6 penalty count, and made the most of those opportunities, with five of their eight attempts being the direct result of a penalty, whether it was from a lineout drive or TJ Pernera hitting his sights. quickly shown. ,