Super Rugby Pacific Recap: Chiefs vs Blues

The Blues won the Battle of Bombay 25–0 over the Chiefs at the Waikato FMG Stadium in Hamilton.

The Aucklanders went home from 24-22 five weeks ago when Brian Gatland missed a late chance to win it for the Chiefs.

There was much interest over the return of Blues playmaker Beauden Barrett after suffering another blow to the head in his first start to the season against the Highlanders. This raised concerns about his future after he was announced to be suffering from severe headaches in the summer.

