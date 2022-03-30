Super Rugby Pacific: Sam Whitlock joins All Blacks teammate Brody Retlick with broken finger, faces four weeks

Whitlock, 33, missed his team’s 34-19 win over the Chiefs in Hamilton last weekend and is unlikely to return to action until the end of April, when the Crusaders travel to Australia for their Super Rugby Pacific tour.

For now, the Crusaders have captains Scott Barrett and Quinton Strange as the only fit seniors locked with Mitchell Dunshee for the rest of the season following a knee injury and surgery.

“Sam Whitlock is out for four weeks,” says Robertson. “He broke his finger, had an operation last week.

“: He should be back for the Australian tour, if not a week earlier. It’s been one hell of a casualty ward the past few weeks.”

Hooker Brody McAllister is another casualty for the Super Rugby Aotearoa champions, having been out for six weeks with a calf injury.

The news comes as…