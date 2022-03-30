Super Rugby Pacific Teams: All Team News for Round Seven | Latest Rugby News

With the Super Round on the horizon, teams are trying to build momentum as they enter the seventh round.

Already we have seen the Blues stop Moana Pacifica, with both teams set to face off on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Waratahs are about to get a big boost with Michael Hooper returning for his match with the Fijian Drua.

As far as the Brumbies and Reds are concerned, injuries have forced them to make several changes as they prepare for a match top of the table.

See all the details for the Seventh Round of Super Rugby Pacific teams as they drop:

Friday April 1st 5:05pm AEDT – Crusaders v Highlanders at Orangetheory Stadium, ad-free, live and on demand at Stan Sport

