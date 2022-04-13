Super Rugby Pacific Teams: Roger Tuivasa-Shek Returns, Crusaders Lose Another Lock

The coaches of six New Zealand franchises have taken tough decisions and will make their lineups public on Wednesday.

We look at the selection talks points ahead of the eighth round, which begins with the humming of Good Friday between the Crusaders and the Blues in Christchurch.

Derek Morrison / photosport Roger Tuivasa-Shake returned from a shoulder injury to earn a spot on the blues bench in Christchurch on Friday.

crusaders vs blues

Friday, 7.05 pm at Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch

A serious calf injury to lock up Quinton Strange has propelled rookie Zack Gallagher into the starting side for the Crusaders’ heavyweight home game against the Blues.

Gallagher will make the first start of his youth career with captain Scott Barrett following the red and latest hit.