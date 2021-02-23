Super sense in swimsuit

Bollywood beauty Bipasha Basu Multicolored on the internet paints love as she enjoys an exotic stampede in the Maldives with her husband Karan Singh Grover. The actress of The Alone Fame shared photos on her Instagram in a bright pastel print swim suit and matching shrug. Bipasha’s fans are excited about her h * t and s * xy look.

Bipasha Basu flaunted her bikini body in a printed swimsuit and looked super sensuous in the pictures, while captioning it, ‘Love in the air.’

Bipasha took pictures from the beach, revealing the Maldives’ soaking in the sun as she flaunted her body well into today’s summer. Donating a halter neck swimsuit in pastel pink, yellow, gray, blue and cream shades, the actress carried it with the sheer chiffon shrug that came with the same prints. She completed it with a pair of goggles, a delicate gold with a pendant and finger ring.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are counted among the hottest couple of showbiz. During the shooting of Alone they fell in love with each other and later they got married in 2016. They continued to hang out with each other and spend quality time with each other.