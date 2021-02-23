ENTERTAINMENT

Super sense in swimsuit

Posted on
Super sense in swimsuit
Super sense in swimsuit

Bollywood beauty Bipasha Basu Multicolored on the internet paints love as she enjoys an exotic stampede in the Maldives with her husband Karan Singh Grover. The actress of The Alone Fame shared photos on her Instagram in a bright pastel print swim suit and matching shrug. Bipasha’s fans are excited about her h * t and s * xy look.

Bipasha Basu flaunted her bikini body in a printed swimsuit and looked super sensuous in the pictures, while captioning it, ‘Love in the air.’

Bipasha took pictures from the beach, revealing the Maldives’ soaking in the sun as she flaunted her body well into today’s summer. Donating a halter neck swimsuit in pastel pink, yellow, gray, blue and cream shades, the actress carried it with the sheer chiffon shrug that came with the same prints. She completed it with a pair of goggles, a delicate gold with a pendant and finger ring.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are counted among the hottest couple of showbiz. During the shooting of Alone they fell in love with each other and later they got married in 2016. They continued to hang out with each other and spend quality time with each other.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.7K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
931
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
907
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
833
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
727
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });