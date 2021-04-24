Super Singer Season 8 (SS8) Today’s April 24th 2021 Episode: Performances And Guest Updates!







The newest season of Tremendous Singer is bringing havoc to the tv display screen. The present is topping the TRP charts because the present begins. The present has thought of as one of many top-notches tv singing present. All of the earlier seasons of the present are blockbuster and now, the continued season can also be doing the identical. All of the commendable contenders are entertaining the viewers with their glowing voice. All of the episodes of melodious and turn out to be essentially the most beloved Tamil actuality singing competitors. Together with the unique model, it additionally comes up with one other spin-off together with Tremendous Singer Junior.

The present has been attractive all of its followers since 2006 as the primary season of Tremendous Singer premiered. The present is a good platform for all of the extremely versatile people who find themselves trying ahead to showcasing their expertise on the grand stage of Tremendous Singer. The idea of the present is sort of easy but participating for the viewers. All of the contestants should undergo a number of rounds to show themselves on the platform of the Tremendous Singer.

Many of the singers together with Nithyasree has constructed an immense fan base by means of her fantabulous efficiency. Nithyasree is likely one of the strongest individuals. Properly, together with Tamil, Nithyasree can also be famend for singing in lots of different languages together with Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, and English. Nithyasree can also be a YouTuber and her YouTube channel has greater than 1 million followers. An enhancement in subscribers additionally seen after her sensational efficiency in Tremendous Singer season 8.

This week #SuperSinger ல #AnirudhSpecialRound 😎 Tremendous Singer – Coming Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on our Vijay TV .. #VijayTelevision pic.twitter.com/pkutwZwcRX – Vijay Tv (jayvijaytelevision) April 23, 2021

After going by means of all of the rounds all of the finalists compete and make it as much as the finals. Additionally they acquired many presents from Kollywood Music Business. The winners additionally get many prizes and presents. Apart from, the eighth season of Tremendous Singer slated to premiere on 24 January 2021. The grand premiere is the nine-hours lengthy premiered on Star Vijay. The continued season of the present begins with a whole of 20 contestants. Whereas 8 contestants eradicated so far from the present.

The remainder of the 12 contenders are nonetheless competing and looking out ahead to the finals. So, seize all of the enjoyable on Tremendous Singer Season 8 on Star Vijay each Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM. All of the episodes of the present are additionally accessible on the streaming web site Disney+Hotstar.