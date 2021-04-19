Super Singer Vote Season 8 (2021) | Online Voting | Contestants | Results | Vijay TV

Tremendous Singer Vote On-line | Outcomes | Winner: Star Vijay TV’s Tremendous Singer present is again with its new season. The present was earlier referred to as as Airtel Tremendous Singer which is now sponsored by Nippon Paint. The Tremendous Singer is a large platform for budding skills to showcase their skills in entrance of lead singers and music administrators. Other than the winners, all of the deserving skills from all of the seasons are making their mark within the music trade. Take a look at beneath for Tremendous Singer 8 on-line vote, contestants, eliminations and winner.

The Tremendous Singer Vote On-line course of for season 8 will begin on the second week and other people can solid the vote for his or her favorite contestant.

The Tremendous Singer Season 8 sponsored by Asian Paints is ready to premiere on January 24, 2020. The present will probably be aired on weekends at 8 PM. The judging panel contains the musical sensation Anuradha Sriram, P. Unnikrishnan, Shwetha Mohan, and Benny Dayal.

Tremendous Singer 8 Timings and Particulars

Present Timings: Weekends

Time: 8 PM – 9 PM

Tremendous Singer 8 On-line Vote Timings: Voting Begins on Sunday, 8.30 PM and ends at 12 PM on Tuesday.

Be aware: You could have 50 tremendous singer votes/day so you’ll be able to vote a most of 150 votes for 3 days.

Tremendous Singer Season 8 Grand Finale: But to be up to date

How one can Vote Tremendous Singer Season 8 On-line

Allow us to see methods to vote on-line for the contestants of the Tremendous Singer Vote On-line Season 7. The viewers can vote for the nominated contestants by Google On-line voting. The Contestants who get the least variety of votes from the viewers will probably be eradicated from the present. Beforehand there have been Missed name voting and SMS voting, however as of now, we’ve solely on-line voting by Google.

Listed here are the steps for Tremendous Singer Vote 8:

Tremendous Singer 8 Vote Step 1: In Google Search, sort the Search time period as ‘Tremendous Singer Vote’ or ‘Tremendous Singer Vote On-line’ and press Search. (Folks principally use to go looking with key phrases like ‘Tremendous Singer 7 Vote’ or ‘Tremendous Singer On-line Vote’ or ‘Tremendous Singer Vote 2019’ or ‘Tremendous Singer Vote Consequence’ or ‘Tremendous Singer Vote At the moment’ or ‘Tremendous Singer Voting’ or ‘Tremendous Singer Vote Listing’ )

Tremendous Singer 8 Vote Step 2: On the highest of the outcomes, you will notice the Contestants Names.

Tremendous Singer 8 Vote Step 3: To vote, it is best to Check in to your Gmail account. When you’ve got signed in already then you might be able to vote.

Tremendous Singer 8 Vote Step 4: Choose your favorite participant from the checklist and vote. You can too cut up your vote if you want.

Tremendous Singer 8 Vote Step 5: Click on Undergo Verify your Votes to your favorite tremendous singer contestant.

Vijay TV Tremendous Singer Vote Junior Season 8 – Registration Course of

The audition for the Tremendous Singer Season 8 has been accomplished within the month of September 2019. After the searching course of in lots of cities throughout Tamil Nadu, the group has come up lastly with these contestants and has begun the present. Additionally, on-line registration has been performed by WhatsApp and individuals who want to take part on this present have been requested to ship a video together with the private particulars on 9840657677.

Tremendous Singer Season 8 Contestants

Listed here are full checklist of Tremendous Singer Season 8 contestants,

Reshma Shyam – ELIMINATED Kanimozhi Kabilane – ELIMINATED Rk Adithya Abhilash Venkitachalam Vrusha Balu Balaji Vanathi Suresh Aravind Karneeswaran Sridhar Sena Maanasi G Kannan Bharat Okay Rajesh Cable Mithra Balamurugan – ELIMINATED KJ Iyenar Sushmita Narasimhan – ELIMINATED To Pandian Medication – ELIMINATED Gana sudhakar Anu Anand Jakkulin Mary aka Jacqueline Mary – ELIMINATED Muthu Sirpi Puratchi Mani – ELIMINATED

Tremendous Singer Season 8 Winner | Grand Finale Outcomes

The Tremendous Singer Season 8 Winner will probably be introduced lastly after a number of aggressive rounds on the day of the Grand finale. The winner will probably be chosen by the general public by Tremendous singer on-line voting together with the marks given by the judges. The winner of this season will elevate the trophy and in addition awarded a home price Rs 50 lakhs. The primary runner-up will probably be awarded a jewel of price Rs. 25 lakhs. Tremendous singer winner and one other contestant who participated would get an opportunity to sing for a music composer, Anirudh Ravichander. You can too watch Tremendous Singer newest and full episodes on Hotstar.

Star Vijay TV Tremendous Singer 8 Hosts

Similar to earlier present, the favored duo MaKaPa and Priyanka are internet hosting this season.

Makapa Anand

Ma Ka Pa Anand is an Indian Tv Host and an Actor. He has been related to Vijay TV for a few years and has hosted numerous actuality exhibits. MaKaPa Anand has additionally acted in lead roles in a couple of Kollywood motion pictures. He is without doubt one of the main Male Anchors in Vijay TV.

Priyanka deshpande

Priyanka Deshpande is a well-liked tv anchor related to the main Tamil channel Vijay TV. She has hosted numerous applications for Vijay TV and judged few comedy actuality exhibits as nicely.

