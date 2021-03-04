Super Woman Boxing !! Shield vs Decair Live Stream Free, Undercard – TMT Daily

Shield vs Decair Live: Online TV Coverage, Official PPV Stream, Time, Undercard, How to Watch

Three-division titlelist Claresa Shields is returning to the ring for the first time in 5 years, to fight the IBF Super Welterweight Champion Marie-Eve Decaire in a bout to unite the Super Welterweight Division March 5.

The fight will be the headliner of an all-women pay-per-view card on FIT TV, taking place at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Michigan. The winner will hold the WBC and WBO titles currently held by Shields, the IBF title is Dicaire, and the division has a new WBA (Super) belt.

Title: WBC Female, WBO Female, IBF Female and WBA Female Title in 10-Round Super Welterweight Bout.

Event: Shield vs Decair

Date: Friday March 2021

Time: UK – Sat 2 pm / US – Fri 4 pm EST

Location: Dortch Financial Center in Flint, Mich.

TV: FITE

Watch: live stream

Undefined Shields (10-0, 2 KO) applies his WBC and WBO titles to the lineup to become the first boxing world champion in a four-belt era, man or woman, to capture the undisputed crown in two different weight classes. .

The unbeaten decoy (17-0, 0 KO) brings her IBF belt to the table and sees one of the most prominent female boxers of all time. In addition, the empty WBA (Super) and The Ring straps are for the tombs. The women’s competition is scheduled for ten rounds.

How to watch Shield vs Decair live stream

Boxing fans can watch Claresa Shields vs. Mary-Eve Decier live stream online. The pay-per-view costs USD $ 29.95, which is approximately GBP £ 22 or AUD $ 40. Broadcast dates and start times in the United States are set for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT on Friday, March 5, making GMT 2 pm in the UK and 1 pm AEDT in Australia on Saturday, 6 March is.

You can stream Shica vs Dicaire via Fite.tv on PPV basis. Once purchased, you can watch on your smart TV, phone or desktop PC, and they have apps available on Stop, Xbox, Chromecast and Apple TV.

Super Woman: Shield vs. Decair live stream details can be found on PPV Order page here.

The Shield vs. Decair undercard features heavyweight Danielle Perkins, light heavyweight Nadia Mecanouzi and defending WBA interim super welterweight champion Raquel Miller. The names of his opponents are expected to be announced soon.

Full fight card

The current lineup looks as follows:

Claresa Shields (10-0, 2 KO) vs Mary-Eve Decair (17-0, 0 KO) – Lightweight middleweight

Daniel Perkins (2-0, 1 KO) vs TBA – Heavyweight

Nadia McNauzi (5-0, 5 KO) vs TBA – Light Heavyweight

Raquel Miller (10-0, 4 KO) vs TBA – Super Welterweight

Shield vs Decair Video Preview

Who is Claressa Shields?

Claressa Shields is an American professional boxer.

Shield remains undefeated as a professional.

Claresa Shields’ last battle took place on January 10, 2020 Ivana Habazin.

Shields obtained by unanimous decision (UD).

Professional boxing record

Total fights: 10

Wins: 10

KO: win by 2

Losses: 0

Draw: 0

Claresa «T-Rex» Shields Highlights

Who is Mary-Eve Dickier?

Marie-Eve Decair is a Canadian professional boxer.

Dicaire remains undefeated as a professional.

The final battle of Marie-Eve Dicaire took place on 23 November 2019 against Ogladis Suarez.

Decair won by unanimous decision (UD).

Professional boxing record

Total fights: 17

Wins: 17

Won by KO: 0

Losses: 0

Draw: 0

Mari-Eve Decair Highlights

Predictions: Who will win?

Latest aud

Shield to win: 1/3

Winning Desire: 7/4

Draw: 22/1

Marie-Eve Decair vs Claresa Shields Preview

A historic night of all-women pay-per-view boxing (/ 6 pm PT), in the 10-round main event of “Superwomen”, celebrating women’s sports and dedicated to International Women’s Day 2021.

Undefeated three-division world champion Claresa Shields will try to become the first boxer in the four-belt era to become the undisputed world champion in two weight divisions when she faces IBF Super Welterweight Champion Marie-Eve Dicaire in a 154-pound unification bout . Between # 1 and # 2 junior midweights in the world.

Presented by Salita Promotions in association with Groupe Yvon Michel, the PPV telecast will be available at a suggested retail price of just $ 29.95 and will be live-streamed by InDemand to all major cable, satellite and telco outlets and FITE TV.

Watch live: SUPERWOMEN: Shields vs Daiker PPV Live Stream @ 9pm ET on March 5

News: Zach Parker Signs With Queensberry And Set On Tech Title

How to view vpn from anywhere

Price: 30 USD / month and above

Channel: ESPN and ESPN Issue

You can tune into Live vs. Diary Fight on ESPN. ESPN Deportes is available as an add-on for Sling or Hulu, which will provide a Spanish Silcast of the fight. You can watch the stream using a free trial for fuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV or Hulu.

To watch Shield vs Decair Live on ESPN:

Get ExpressVPN.

Connect to a server location in the US

Sign in YouTube TV (65 USD / month), fuboTV (65 USD / month), Sling TV Orange (25 USD / month and up), Hulu (65 USD / month), AT&T TV Now (70 USD / month) Make up An American billing address is required to subscribe to AT&T TV Now, Sling TV, FuboTV and Hulu.

enjoy watching!

Viewing on computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire the YouTube TV app (on Android and iOS), the fuboTV app (on Android and iOS), the Sling TV app (on Android and iOS), the Hulu app (on Android and iOS), or the AT&T TV Now app (Android And iOS).

